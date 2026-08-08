Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles, including Waymo
DALLAS - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by two vehicles, including a Waymo in Dallas Friday night.
What we know:
Police responded to 4500 Maple Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. where they located a man in the street with bystanders providing aid.
First responders took the man to an area hospital, where he later died.
Police said the man was crossing the street outside a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle going Southwest on Maple Avenue. The collision pushed the man into a Waymo traveling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the first vehicle stopped and cooperated with police. The Waymo also stopped, police said.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.