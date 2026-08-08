Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles, including Waymo

article

The Brief A pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles, including a Waymo Friday night. Dallas police said the man was by a vehicle on Maple Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and pushed into a Waymo traveling the opposite direction. The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.



A pedestrian is dead after being hit by two vehicles, including a Waymo in Dallas Friday night.

What we know:

Police responded to 4500 Maple Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. where they located a man in the street with bystanders providing aid.

First responders took the man to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said the man was crossing the street outside a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle going Southwest on Maple Avenue. The collision pushed the man into a Waymo traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the first vehicle stopped and cooperated with police. The Waymo also stopped, police said.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not yet been released.