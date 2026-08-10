DFW dry spell hits 26 days as triple-digit heat wave returns to North Texas

The Brief DFW Airport has logged 26 consecutive days without measurable rain, leading to expanding abnormally dry conditions and moderate drought in eastern North Texas. Temperatures will reach 100°F Monday with heat index values up to 105°F, before climbing to 102°F later in the week with potential heat advisories. Rain chances remain capped at 10% for isolated Monday afternoon showers, with completely dry weather expected to persist through the weekend.



North Texas is edging deeper into summer heat and dry conditions, with Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport marking nearly four straight weeks without measurable rainfall as triple-digit temperatures return to the forecast.

26-day dry spell

What we know:

Today marks 26 consecutive days without measurable rain at DFW Airport, the region's official weather recording station. The last recorded rainfall produced just 0.07 inches.

The prolonged dry spell has begun expanding into abnormally dry conditions across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report updated last Thursday. Far eastern counties in North Texas are currently facing Stage 1 moderate drought.

Relief remains unlikely in the coming days. There is only a 10% chance of isolated showers Monday afternoon and early evening, driven by sea-breeze moisture tracking inland from the Gulf Coast. Any rain that does develop will shut off after sunset.

Starting Tuesday, conditions are expected to remain dry through the weekend.

Temperatures in the DFW area are expected to reach 100 degrees Monday, with heat index values pushing feelings of up to 105 degrees. The heat is projected to intensify later in the week, climbing to 102 degrees by Thursday and Friday as south winds bring warmer air into the region. Heat advisories could return by late this week.

The area has recorded 17 triple-digit days so far this year, approaching the region's annual summer average of 20 days and pacing well ahead of last year's milder summer season.

With students returning to school across North Texas this week, parents and children need to take standard heat precautions, including staying hydrated and wearing lightweight clothing.

7-Day Forecast