Garland ISD cancels Thursday classes, forcing early end of school year

Garland ISD students will not return this school year after Tuesday’s storms forced the district to cancel the remaining school days.

Tuesday’s severe weather caused widespread damage across North Texas, especially in Garland, where thousands were left without power.

The damage and power outages across Garland schools forced the district to cancel classes Tuesday and Wednesday.

Garland ISD announced it made the decision to go ahead and cancel classes for Thursday as well, thus ending the school year. No makeup days will be needed.

"Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and our primary concern remains the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community members," the school district said. "The challenges posed by the recent weather have made it impractical for campuses to continue with school."

Garland ISD says high school graduation plans and rehearsals for seniors will continue as planned. However, all other end-of-year celebrations have been canceled, including pre-K through 11th-grade graduation and awards ceremonies.

The district says schools are contacting parents and students to arrange a time to pick up personal items or drop off equipment.

Garland ISD has set up a FAQs page for parents and students.

School was also out on Monday for Memorial Day, making last Friday the unofficial last day of school for Garland ISD.