Garland ISD schools closed, DeSoto ISD delayed Tuesday due to severe weather

The Garland Independent School District canceled classes on Tuesday. Classes in DeSoto ISD are also delayed because of the severe weather.

Garland ISD said it made the decision to close all schools and offices in an effort to keep students and staff members safe.

There was rotation on the radar when severe storms moved through Garland early Tuesday morning.

Related article

The DeSoto school district said temporary power outages at various campuses prompted its decision to delay the start of school for both students and staff by two hours.

The district said the delay was out of an abundance of caution.

Thursday is the last day of school for both districts.

Summer has already started for students in Wylie, but the district has delayed the opening of all campus buildings until 10 a.m.

That means Wylie ISD's sports camps will start at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The district's Summer on Stage Jr. camp is canceled for Tuesday. It will resume as scheduled on Wednesday.