Tornado Warning
from TUE 7:28 AM CDT until TUE 8:15 AM CDT, Van Zandt County, Henderson County
6
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:05 PM CDT, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:26 AM CDT until TUE 8:30 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:37 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 11:00 AM CDT, Hunt County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County

Garland ISD schools closed, DeSoto ISD delayed Tuesday due to severe weather

By
Updated  May 28, 2024 6:56am CDT
Garland
FOX 4

GARLAND, Texas - The Garland Independent School District canceled classes on Tuesday. Classes in DeSoto ISD are also delayed because of the severe weather.

Garland ISD said it made the decision to close all schools and offices in an effort to keep students and staff members safe.

There was rotation on the radar when severe storms moved through Garland early Tuesday morning. 

The DeSoto school district said temporary power outages at various campuses prompted its decision to delay the start of school for both students and staff by two hours.

The district said the delay was out of an abundance of caution.

Thursday is the last day of school for both districts.

Summer has already started for students in Wylie, but the district has delayed the opening of all campus buildings until 10 a.m. 

That means Wylie ISD's sports camps will start at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The district's Summer on Stage Jr. camp is canceled for Tuesday. It will resume as scheduled on Wednesday.