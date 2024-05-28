Dallas weather: Severe thunderstom, flood warning in effect

North Texas is seeing high winds and heavy rains on Tuesday morning.

A tornado warning was extended in Henderson and Van Zandt County.

Currently, severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings are in effect.

Flash flood warnings were issued until 9 a.m.

Some high water rescues have been reported.

Oncor reports 579,000 customers are without power this morning.

Multiple 18-wheelers have been knocked over by the high winds.

Parts of DFW are seeing damage this morning. Many FOX 4 viewers have shared photos and video.

Storms are knocking out power to some customers in Irving and the White Rock Lake area.

Garland ISD made the decision to close all schools and offices on Tuesday due to the severe weather.

DeSoto ISD announced that it is delaying the start of school by 2 hours because of temporary power interruptions at campuses.

The morning storm system is the first of two expected on Tuesday.

The second is expected in the evening to night hours, especially to the west of DFW area and south.

Storms chances are plentiful in the 7-Day Forecast.

We have a shot at rain for the entire week.