Tornado Warning
until TUE 8:15 AM CDT, Van Zandt County, Henderson County
7
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:05 PM CDT, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 8:30 AM CDT, Rains County, Van Zandt County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:37 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:41 AM CDT until TUE 10:45 AM CDT, Jack County, Wise County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 11:00 AM CDT, Hunt County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Dallas weather: Severe thunderstom, flood warning in effect

By
Updated  May 28, 2024 7:01am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 4

North Texas is seeing high winds and heavy rains on Tuesday morning.

A tornado warning was extended in Henderson and Van Zandt County.

Currently, severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings are in effect.

Flash flood warnings were issued until 9 a.m.

Some high water rescues have been reported.

Oncor reports 579,000 customers are without power this morning.

Multiple 18-wheelers have been knocked over by the high winds.

Severe storms move through Carrollton

Strong storms moved through North Texas on Tuesday morning. A FOX 4 viewer shared video of the heavy winds in Carrollton, near 121 and Hebron.

Parts of DFW are seeing damage this morning. Many FOX 4 viewers have shared photos and video.

Plano (Source: City of Plano)

Swirling rain in Mesquite

Video from FOX 4 viewer Stephanie Aleman shows rain swirling in the wind in Mesquite.

Strong wind tears Talty, Texas tree

FOX 4 viewer Nichole Mcdonald shared this video clip of the strong wind at her home in Talty, Texas in Kaufman County. Several branches were torn from the tree during the storm.

Storms are knocking out power to some customers in Irving and the White Rock Lake area.

Garland ISD made the decision to close all schools and offices on Tuesday due to the severe weather.

DeSoto ISD announced that it is delaying the start of school by 2 hours because of temporary power interruptions at campuses.

Downpour at Dallas Love Field

FOX 4 viewer Michael Smith shared this video clip of heavy rain at Dallas Love Field Airport on Tuesday morning, May 28.

The morning storm system is the first of two expected on Tuesday.

The second is expected in the evening to night hours, especially to the west of DFW area and south.

Live Radar - North Texas

7-Day Forecast

Storms chances are plentiful in the 7-Day Forecast.

We have a shot at rain for the entire week.