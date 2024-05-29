Oncor hopes to restore most power in North Texas by Friday

Oncor crews are making slow and steady progress in restoring the power to hundreds of thousands of North Texas. But it could be a few more days before everyone’s lights are back on.

As of Wednesday morning, there are still 290,000 Oncor customers in North Texas without power. The vast majority are in Dallas County.

But that’s significant progress from Tuesday morning after severe storms took out trees and power lines. Oncor reported 650,000 outages once the rain and wind calmed.

"Oncor teams quickly mobilized, sought the assistance of mutual assistance partners, and have been working since early Tuesday morning to restore power," Oncor said in an update. "We estimate that restoration will be substantially complete by Friday evening, weather permitting. Harder hit areas are expected to be restored Saturday."

During a news conference Tuesday, Oncor officials explained the necessary repairs aren’t simple.

Some areas will need to have transformers and power lines completely reconstructed.

And with more stormy weather in the forecast, the process could take days to complete.

Oncor said its focus is getting power restored to places like police stations and healthcare facilities first.

Officials also reminded people to assume downed power lines are energized and avoid them.