Garland ISD approves mask mandate for schools, vaccine incentive for staff

article

Beginning next Wednesday, all students, staff and visitors at Garland ISD will be required to wear masks.

Face masks will be required on all school campuses, facilities and on buses regardless of vaccination status.

The temporary mandate will stay in effect though Oct. 26.

The district is also offering a one-time incentive to district employees who are full vaccinated.

Vaccinated employee will get $500 and an extra $250 if they receive a booster shot.

RELATED:

Fort Worth ISD approves virtual learning option for K-6th grade students

Kemp ISD temporarily closes schools due to COVID-19 outbreak

Advertisement

Dallas College to pay students $200 to get COVID-19 vaccinations