Kemp ISD temporarily closes schools due to COVID-19 outbreak

A small school district in Kaufman County is closing for three days to disinfect campuses amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Kemp ISD will be closed Wednesday through Friday. It plans to reopen Monday.

The superintendent describes a rapid and significant rise in COVID-19 cases.

The district has about 1,600 students.

On Monday, it reported 37 COVID positive cases among students and staff.

The district says students will not be required to make up the missed days.

Masks are currently optional on Kemp ISD campuses.

