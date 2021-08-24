Dallas College to pay students $200 to get COVID-19 vaccinations

Dallas College announced incentives to get students, faculty and staff vaccinated against COVID-19.

Students can get $200 for being fully vaccinated, while employees will receive $500.

Students and employees who are already vaccinated can show their vaccination card to receive the money.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

"We strongly believe that the more people we have vaccinated, the quicker we can emerge from the shadow of COVID-19," said Dallas College Chancellor Joe May.

The college will also be offering free vaccines and COVID-19 tests at its seven campuses starting next Monday, August 30.

RELATED:

SMU indoor mask mandate begins

TCU to require masks in all campus buildings