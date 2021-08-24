Expand / Collapse search

Dallas College to pay students $200 to get COVID-19 vaccinations

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Dallas County
DALLAS - Dallas College announced incentives to get students, faculty and staff vaccinated against COVID-19.

Students can get $200 for being fully vaccinated, while employees will receive $500.

Students and employees who are already vaccinated can show their vaccination card to receive the money.

"We strongly believe that the more people we have vaccinated, the quicker we can emerge from the shadow of COVID-19," said Dallas College Chancellor Joe May.

The college will also be offering free vaccines and COVID-19 tests at its seven campuses starting next Monday, August 30.

