Garland police have issued a warrant for a 16-year-old they believe killed two people earlier this month.

A directive to apprehend warrant was issued 16-year-old Amancio Anton Noriz from Dallas.

Amancio Anton Noriz (Source: Garland Police)

Investigators believe Noriz is behind the shooting of 18-year-old Alan Chavez and 17-year-old Ruben Arzola from Wylie.

The men were shot on West Buckingham Road, not far from North Garland High School, on Jan. 14

"Although it is not customary for the Garland Police Department to disclose information regarding minors, the court has granted permission to release information in light of the severity of the offense," said Garland PD in a statement.

Investigators believe Noriz knew the two victims.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Garland police searching for shooter who killed 2 Wylie men

The 16-year-old is described as 4'9" tall and weighing around 120 pounds.

Garland police say anyone with information should immediately call 911.