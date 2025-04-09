Funeral arrangements set for Frisco stabbing victim Austin Metcalf

article

The Brief Funeral arrangements have been set for 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. He was a Junior at Memorial High School in Frisco. He died after being stabbed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2.



Austin Metcalf Funeral Service

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at Hope Fellowship Frisco East, located at 9950 Rolater Rd. in Frisco.

The family will have a private burial after the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to a scholarship in honor of Austin Metcalf at https://hopefellowship.churchcenter.com/giving

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

The backstory:

On April 2, 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

Anthony was arrested and is now charged with first-degree murder and is in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond.

Austin Metcalf

Jeff Metcalf described Austin as an honor student, a natural leader, and a talented athlete.

In addition to track and field, he was a linebacker on the Memorial High School football team.

"Austin was a leader. He led the football team. He was voted team MVP by his players and coaches," he said. "He played inside. His brother plays outside. Football was his pride and joy. He was working on track and field to increase his speed."

The three went hunting together this past weekend, something they loved to do together, and the twin brothers had grown up doing with their dad.

"I’m so fortunate to be able to spend that weekend, not knowing it was the last weekend I’ll ever spend with him," Metcalf said. "I was able to watch and be blessed, so much, to have such, both my sons are amazing. My other son is just crushed. I feel for him now, he won’t be the same. None of us will."

Based on the number of people who showed up at the hospital, Metcalf knows his son touched people’s lives.

Metcalf family on stabbing

What they're saying:

Hunter Metcalf described his twin brother Austin's final moments as he died in his arms.

"I put my hand on there. I grabbed his hand and looked in his eyes. I just saw his soul leave, and it took mine too," Hunter Metcalf told FOX News.

Austin’s family believes the fight started in the stands over a seating issue.

"They were sitting there, and someone was behind them mouthing off, and they turned around and said, ‘Who are you?’ And he said, ‘I’m Melo.’ And they said, ‘Well, you don’t belong here. You don’t go to Memorial.’ He had a Centennial tracksuit on. They said, ‘Well, you need to leave. This ain’t your spot,’" Jeff Metcalf said. "And some words were discussed that I’m not gonna say on camera but he asked him to leave, and he basically said, ‘Make me.’ And then he wound up stabbing him in the heart and killing him all over someone sitting in the wrong spot at a track meet."

Hunter told his father he tried to save Austin’s life.

"His brother told me, ‘I tried to hold the wound for the blood, but there was too much, and... he died in my arms,’" Jeff Metcalf said.

While Jeff Metcalf wants justice, he said he’s already forgiven the suspect. And he has sympathy for the teen’s family.

"I’ve already forgiven the person that stabbed him. God’s gonna take care of everything. God’s taking care of my son," he said. "I feel for their family because now their son will probably wind up in prison and learn that he killed someone, and he devastated and took my son that I can never get back."