Frisco track meet stabbing case judge issues gag order

The Brief There is now a gag order in place for Karmelo Anthony's trial for the murder of Austin Metcalf. That means the attorneys, witnesses, spokespersons, and law enforcement officers involved in the case are all now prohibited from talking about it publicly. A Collin County judge cited the extensive publicity and fairness as reasons for the gag order.



A Collin County judge has issued a gag order in the trial over a deadly stabbing at a Frisco track meet.

What we know:

Judge John Roach cited the extensive publicity surrounding the case and concerns that it could affect the fairness of the trial.

The order bars attorneys, witnesses, spokespersons, and law enforcement from speaking substantively about the case.

The judge also stated that alternative measures like changing the venue of the trial would be inadequate.

Karmelo Anthony is currently set to go to trial on June 1, 2026 for the murder of Austin Metcalf.

What they're saying:

The Next Generation Action Network shared a statement acknowledging the gag order shortly after it was issued.

"From the very beginning of this case, our organization has been clear and consistent in our position: we have no interest in trying this case in the court of public opinion. Our role has always been to advocate for justice, protect the integrity of the legal process, and ensure that Karmelo Anthony is afforded a fair and unbiased trial," NGAN said.

Despite speaking on behalf of the Anthony family in the past and the term "spokesperson" being included in the judge's order, NGAN founder Dominque Alexander said the gag order doesn't apply to his organization because it "is not a party to the legal proceedings and has not been sworn into court."

Alexander said NGAN will continue working to ensure that Anthony's rights are upheld and that racial bias and hate are not a factor.

"This case must be tried in a courtroom not through headlines, hashtags, or hateful narratives. The Next Generation Action Network stands to protect due process and defend the principle that justice should apply to everyone, regardless of the color of their skin," he said.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

The backstory:

Anthony, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with 17-year-old Metcalf's fatal stabbing on April 2.

Witnesses reported that Anthony stabbed Metcalf during a dispute at the Frisco track meet.

Representatives for Anthony say there is no evidence that young men knew each other.

An arrest report for Anthony detailed his interactions with police in the moments following the fatal stabbing.

According to the court document, witnesses pointed him out to a school resource officer, who was the first to arrive on the scene. The officer spotted Anthony on the north end of the of the track.

"I gave the suspect instructions to keep his hands up in the air. During this time, the suspect said verbally out loud, ‘I was protecting myself,’" the report states.

The suspect also told the officer, "He put his hands on me."

Who is Karmelo Anthony?

Karmelo Anthony, 17, as he was being released from jail after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000.

Anthony, 17 at the time of Metcalf's stabbing, attended Frisco Centennial High School.

Family representatives say Anthony was a 3.7 GPA student and a captain of both the football and track teams.

His parents told a judge during his bond reduction hearing that he worked at Foot Locker for two years and worked a second job at H-E-B.

Anthony was the oldest of four children.

Who is Austin Metcalf?

Austin Metcalf (Source: Jeff Metcalf)

Metcalf, 17, was a junior at Frisco Memorial High School.

Jeff Metcalf described his son as an honor student, a natural leader, and a talented athlete. He was also a twin.

"Austin was a leader. He led the football team. He was voted team MVP by his players and coaches," he said. "He played inside. His brother plays outside. Football was his pride and joy. He was working on track and field to increase his speed."

Metcalf played linebacker and had been contacted by Division I schools, according to his father.

