Dallas police officers injured in rollover crash

The Brief Two Dallas police officers were hospitalized Thursday morning after their marked cruiser crashed with another car in Far East Dallas. The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Peavy Road and North Buckner Boulevard. Police have not released any information on the officers' condition or whether anyone in the second vehicle was injured.



Dallas police vehicle rollover

What we know:

The crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Peavy Road and North Buckner Boulevard in the Far East Dallas area, the Dallas Police Department confirmed.

Police were initially responding to an assist officer with an ambulance call when the crash happened.

Details remain limited as the incident is an active call and investigation, but authorities confirmed that two vehicles, a marked police cruiser and another car, were involved.

The officers were taken to a local hospital. Police have not released any information on the officers' conditions or if anyone in the second vehicle was injured.

The department said the investigation is ongoing.