Man killed in Southeast Oak Cliff shooting

The Brief A 29-year-old man, Charles Hibbler, died after being shot Monday night in Southeast Oak Cliff. Dallas police have not yet identified a suspect or made an arrest. There's no word on a motive for the shooting.



What we know:

Dallas police said they got a call about a shooting in the 6000 block of Highland Hills Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

Responding officers found Charles Hibbler with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t released any information about a suspect.

There’s also no word on a motive for the shooting.