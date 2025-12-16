Man killed in Southeast Oak Cliff shooting
DALLAS - A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast Oak Cliff on Monday night.
What we know:
Dallas police said they got a call about a shooting in the 6000 block of Highland Hills Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.
Responding officers found Charles Hibbler with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
What we don't know:
Police haven’t released any information about a suspect.
There’s also no word on a motive for the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department