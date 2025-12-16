Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in Southeast Oak Cliff shooting

Published  December 16, 2025 10:22am CST
Southeast Oak Cliff
The Brief

    • A 29-year-old man, Charles Hibbler, died after being shot Monday night in Southeast Oak Cliff.
    • Dallas police have not yet identified a suspect or made an arrest.
    • There's no word on a motive for the shooting.

DALLAS - A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast Oak Cliff on Monday night.

What we know:

Dallas police said they got a call about a shooting in the 6000 block of Highland Hills Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

Responding officers found Charles Hibbler with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t released any information about a suspect.

There’s also no word on a motive for the shooting.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department

