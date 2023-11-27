Frisco police say one person was taken to the hospital after they were shot on Sunday night.

Police were called to Belfort Drive after someone called 911 to report suspicious activity at a home on Belfort Drive, not far from Hillcrest Road.

Crews found one person at the home with a gunshot wound.

Police did not give an update on the person's condition.

Investigators say the incident is believed to be isolated.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Frisco PD says the incident is under investigation.