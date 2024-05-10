Dallas mother-daughter duo graduating together

article

A North Texas mother and daughter duo will walk the stage at the same graduation ceremony on Friday evening.

Tiffany Gardner and her daughter, Angelika, both earned their associate degrees in business administration from Dallas College.

Tiffany began studying there after 20 years of handling payroll and management tasks at a medical practice.

"I didn’t get to go to college. I didn’t even get to graduate high school. When I was a teen, my mom got into a horrible car wreck that left her disabled and unable to work. Our whole lives changed," she said. "I had to grow up fast."

As her daughter began her college career, Tiffany realized that her work experience could count toward college credit.

Dallas College has a program that evaluates students and offers credit for work experience, military service, and professional development.

Featured article

Angelika is also graduating early at just 20 years old.

She said her mom inspired her to work hard.

"She is my life coach and my success coach. She’s always been my rock," Angelika said.

Angelika plans to continue her education by earning a certificate in cosmetology and becoming a licensed esthetician. She hopes to one day open her own spa.

Both mom and daughter are graduating with honors.