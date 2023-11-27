3 injured at Prosper gas station

Three people were rushed to the hospital on Sunday night at a gas station in Prosper.

Police were called to the Race Trac on U.S. Highway 380 and Gee Road just after 7 p.m. for what they called a "disturbance."

Three people were injured at the scene.

The nature of the injuries were not released, but police say they were non-life threatening.

Prosper police say the incident is under investigation, but that at no point was there a threat to the public.

The names of the three people who were injured have not been released.