3 injured at Prosper gas station
PROSPER, Texas - Three people were rushed to the hospital on Sunday night at a gas station in Prosper.
Police were called to the Race Trac on U.S. Highway 380 and Gee Road just after 7 p.m. for what they called a "disturbance."
Three people were injured at the scene.
The nature of the injuries were not released, but police say they were non-life threatening.
Prosper police say the incident is under investigation, but that at no point was there a threat to the public.
The names of the three people who were injured have not been released.