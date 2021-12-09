Frisco realtor says Capitol riot prison sentence 'worth it' if she loses 30 pounds

The Frisco real estate agent who got 60 days in prison for her role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol said the prison sentence will be worth it if she can lose 30 pounds.

Jenna Ryan was sentenced last month after pleading guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol.

Ryan posted a video on TikTok titled, "Keep Positive - Prison Fit Check," in which she shares her goals for her time in prison, which starts in January.

She recorded herself wearing workout clothes and stepped on a scale to show her weight, 170 pounds, explaining that she hopes her time in prison will get her down to her ideal weight.

Ryan, who flew from North Texas to Washington for the Capitol riot on a private plane and posted photos and videos of the attack on social media, said if she can lose 30 pounds, "it will be worth going to prison for 60 days."

"The only thing I can see that’s good about having to go to prison is that I’m going to be able to work out a lot and do a lot of yoga and detox," she said in her video.

Jennifer Ryan (center) is pictured at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

This comes after she previously bragged online that she was "definitely not going to jail."

Back in March, she tweeted: "Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong."

She was arrested after authorities found video of her posing for several pictures in front of the Capitol and posted video of herself in the crowd.

"They said someone in there was shot in the face. I don’t care. Shoot me in the face. I will freaking fight for our country," she said in a video tweeted during the attack on the Capitol.

