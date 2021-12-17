Frisco police arrest 7 students for recent school threats

article

Police have arrested seven students for recent threats made against Frisco ISD schools.

Lone Star High School was closed for two days earlier this week as police investigated threat made against the school.

According to police, some of the suspects are middle school students.

There may be additional arrests coming.

All of this follows a national uptick in school threats following the mass shooting at a high school in Michigan.

