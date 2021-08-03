Frisco ISD expected to offer virtual learning option due to rising COVID-19 cases

Frisco ISD is expected to announce plans to offer an online learning option to students who are not fully vaccinated.

In a message to staff obtained by FOX 4, the district said the late change is in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Texas Legislature failed to pass a bill that would have funded virtual learning this school year. The Texas Education Agency has also denied funding waivers.

Frisco ISD will have to find a way to pay for its virtual option, which will be available to kindergarten through sixth graders.

FOX 4 asked about the plan but the district said it was not ready to comment yet.

It is expected to release more information to parents on Tuesday.

Frisco ISD’s first day of school is Aug. 12.