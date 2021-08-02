Back to School: COVID-19 questions and answers for the 2021-2022 school year

article

Another school years begins for tens of thousands of North Texas students but this time they'll be learning in-person with less stringent COVID-19 protocols.

Will my child have to wear a mask to school?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in May that prohibits public schools from requiring students to wear a mask. However, the CDC still recommends that masks be worn indoors by all children who are not fully vaccinated.

"The advice would be that anybody who is unvaccinated should still wear a mask in indoor settings including schools. And it may be easier to encourage everybody to wear a mask since we don’t really have any way of telling if who is vaccinated and who is not," said Dr. Seth Kaplan, the president of the Texas Pediatric Society.

Will schools require students to be vaccinated?

While the Texas Department of State Health Services does have the authority to set immunization requirements for schools, Gov. Abbott banned state agencies and organizations that receive state funds from requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Still, Dr. Kaplan said anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated should.

"We do have a safe and effective vaccine so your best bet is to get vaccinated if you can. And we are also hopeful that vaccines for children between the ages of 5-12 will become available as early as September," he said.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are in the process of testing their vaccines on school-aged children and are expected to apply for FDA approval by September.

What are the current COVID-19 safety protocols for my school district?

Allen ISD - https://www.allenisd.org/coronavirus.

Dallas ISD - https://www.dallasisd.org/ready

The largest school district in North Texas has three different school calendars. Five of its campuses start on Aug. 2. Those campuses have a redesigned calendar that includes extra classroom time to help deal with learning loss due to the pandemic. Dozens more campuses will open on Aug. 9 but a majority of Dallas ISDs students will start on Aug. 16. The district said it will encourage everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask inside buildings. It’s also offering COVID-19 rapid testing to students and staff.

Duncanville ISD - https://www.duncanvilleisd.org/reopening

Duncanville ISD in southern Dallas County is also starting school on Aug. 2. All students will be learning in-person. Duncanville’s superintendent said teachers will focus on identifying COVID-19 learning slides and getting students caught up. The district said thousands of its employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine.

Garland ISD - https://www.garlandisd.net/node/15088

Garland ISD is also offering rapid testing to symptomatic students as part of its COVID-19 protocols when it welcomes back all of its students for in-person learning on Aug. 2. The district will continue to keep track of COVID-19 cases and post them online. Fully vaccinated students and staff will not have to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19. Plexiglas dividers have been removed from classrooms and the cafeteria but are available if parents request them. Like many other districts, Garland ISD will not have an option for virtual learning this school year because the state legislature did not approve funding for it. The district is also encouraging masks but cannot require it due to Gov. Abbott’s executive order.

Plano ISD – https://www.pisd.edu/covid-19updates

How do I submit my #Ready4School photos to be shown on FOX 4?

