Frisco fire burns 2 homes, sends 1 to hospital

Fire crews in Frisco are battling a massive blaze that has spread to two homes.

Smoke from the fire on Memorial Drive could be seen for miles.

Frisco Fire tells FOX 4 the original call came in shortly after 4 p.m.

A vacant house under construction caught fire. The embers from the vacant home caught the house next door on fire.

1 person had to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to Frisco Fire.

(X/Nikki B.)

A FOX 4 viewer sent photos of the smoke that was visible from Frisco High School.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The Frisco Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.