Man accused of starting Frisco fire that damaged 8 homes

Frisco police say a man set two fires in the city. One of those fires damaged several homes.

Monday's three-alarm fire destroyed one home under construction before it spread and caused damage to seven other houses.

Investigators say 29-year-old Jonathan Webb was seen on surveillance near that fire scene. They arrested him Monday night after he allegedly set another fire in a different part of town.

The fires happened in two Frisco neighborhoods six miles apart.

"At this time, the investigation is still ongoing," said Frisco Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner. "So we don’t have a motive, we don’t have the why, we don’t have the how."

Webb is charged with arson for the three-alarm fire that took place Monday afternoon at the Chapel Creek Estates in Frisco.

A home under construction is a total loss. The home next door was significantly damaged.

Six additional homes were also impacted by fire, water damage or broken windows, according to the fire marshal.

Neighbors speaking with law enforcement identified a man they saw both in person and on surveillance footage, but investigators did not locate Webb until he allegedly set fire to a large trash container behind a home near Legacy Drive and Lebanon Road.

Surveillance footage obtained by FOX 4 shows the flames rising above a fence line. Another angle shows a person believed to be Webb running away.

Webb was arrested on scene for public intoxication and later charged with deadly conduct and arson.

"We do know that when he was arrested for public intoxication," Kistner said. "He also had outstanding warrants from the city of Dallas."

The fire marshal says what’s puzzling is that Webb isn’t even from North Texas. Authorities say he’s from Austin. The fire marshal says Webb is being uncooperative.

"There have been some conversations. But at this point, he is not wanting to talk, and he has invoked his constitutional rights," Kistner said.

Webb is being held in the Denton County Jail on a $160,000 bond.