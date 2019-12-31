FOX4’s most-read website stories of the 2010s

article

The end of a decade means lists and more lists. So of course, we had to contribute with a list of our own.

But really, this list is a reflection of you – the viewers of FOX4 and the users on Fox4News.com (known for half the decade as myfoxdfw.com). These are the stories you read the most during the past 10 years.

You probably wouldn’t have guessed No. 1 – it was a random crime on a random night in Dallas. But we immediately knew what happened struck a chord by the overwhelming response we got in November 2017.

Gabrielle Simmons, 27, was a mother of six children and had just started working as a clerk at a Dollar General store in Oak Cliff when she was fatally shot by a robber. Just two days later, police arrested a suspect – a 15-year-old boy. The entire story was so random and incredibly sad.

Other boldfaced names also made the top 10.

The original story detailing the fatal shooting of Botham Jean by Amber Guyger in fall 2018 was No. 3. Affluenza teen Ethan Couch made it at No. 5, with a story about his capture in Mexico after fleeing the country with his mother in late 2015.

There’s usually a random story in a list like this. For that, go to our No. 7 entry and a story about local school districts taking extra precautions amid “clown threats” in fall 2016.

Most read stories of the 2010s at myfoxdfw.com/fox4news.com

1. Dollar General store clerk killed during robbery (2017)

2. Missing autistic 6-year-old found dead in pond (2018)

3. Dallas officer goes home to wrong apartment, kills man inside (2018)

4. Dallas teen set to play college football murdered hours after graduation (2017)

5. Affluenza teen Ethan Couch, mother detained in Mexico (2015)

6. Five Dallas officers killed in ambush (2016)

7. School districts taking extra precautions amid clown threats (2016)

8. Dallas mom shoots man who took her car with kids inside (2018)

9. Steve Harvey's ex-wife speaks out from behind bars following arrest (2013)

10. Grand Prairie couple hit 4-year-old Leiliana Wright, hung her in closet, arrest warrant reveals (2016)