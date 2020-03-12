Fourth person in Collin County tests “presumptive positive” for COVID-19 coronavirus

article

A fourth person in Collin County has tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19 coronavirus, health officials announced.

The Collin County Health Department reports a 35-year-old man from McKinney tested positive for the virus.

“The man is under self-quarantine at his home, and has no underlying medical condition,” a spokesperson for the held department said.

The county did not say if the case was travel-related. The test will be forwarded to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, which confirms the local lab's findings.

This brings the total positive cases in Collin County to four. The newest case is unrelated to three confirmed cases in Frisco.

Late Thursday afternoon, American Airlines confirmed that a pilot based in “Dallas-Fort Worth” has tested positive for COVID-19.

