Fort Worth's teen curfew expires
FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth's curfew ordinance for teens is set to expire on Monday.
Currently, children under the age of 17 cannot be out alone between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday or midnight and 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The ordinance has been in place since 1994, but a state statute requires the council to review and vote on it every three years.
Mayor Mattie Parker said the city will not extend the existing ordinance because of a bill that's been filed in the Texas Legislature.
Senate Bill 603 would take away a city's authority to adopt or enforce a curfew for children.
Parker said the bill has bipartisan support.
She said Fort Worth will continue to work with lawmakers on the issue.