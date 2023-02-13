Fort Worth's teen curfew expires

article

The city of Fort Worth's curfew ordinance for teens is set to expire on Monday.

Currently, children under the age of 17 cannot be out alone between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday or midnight and 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The ordinance has been in place since 1994, but a state statute requires the council to review and vote on it every three years.

Mayor Mattie Parker said the city will not extend the existing ordinance because of a bill that's been filed in the Texas Legislature.

Senate Bill 603 would take away a city's authority to adopt or enforce a curfew for children.

Parker said the bill has bipartisan support.

She said Fort Worth will continue to work with lawmakers on the issue.