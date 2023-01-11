Fort Worth delays vote on extending teen curfew

article

The Fort Worth City Council will wait to decide whether to extend a curfew for people under 17 years old.

Members decided on a temporary extension so the curfew wouldn’t expire on Saturday.

Currently, children in Fort Worth must be with an adult if they’re out late.

Juveniles under the age of 17 cannot be out alone between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday or midnight and 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The ordinance has been in place since 1994, but a state statute requires the council to review and vote on it every three years.

Police said they have issued 120 citations for curfew violations over the past three years. They carry a fine of $500.

Council members said they need more information from police and the community to determine if the curfew has been effective.