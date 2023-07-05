Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth's violent holiday weekend: At least 4 killed, 18 injured in shootings

Fort Worth
Video of Ft. Worth shooting shows chaos following shots

3 people were killed and 8 others were injured in the shooting in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood on Monday night. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fourth of July weekend was a violent one in Fort Worth, with several shootings in the city over the long weekend.

Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning 4 people were killed, and 18 others were injured in shootings in Fort Worth.

Sunday, July 2

Monday, July 3

Tuesday, July 4

Wednesday, July 5

The count does not include two shot and killed by Fort Worth police on Wednesday morning after an illegal fireworks call. A man and woman were also injured in the incident, but at this time it is not clear who shot them.

On Wednesday, Fort Worth community activists are holding an emergency meeting at Como First Baptist Church at 1 p.m. to address gun violence in the community.

On Tuesday, Reverend Kyev Tatum criticized city leaders for a lack of public response following the mass shooting in the Como neighborhood on Monday night.

"The mayor and police chief are at the Como parade passing out candy to children instead of calling for a day of mourning and asking us to stand down," said Tatum.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker released a statement on social media saying she was "devastated" by the mass shooting.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes did not directly address the shooting on Tuesday, only telling FOX 4 cameras at the Como July 4 parade "This is what Como is about. One love, one community. This is Como."

Chief Noakes was on scene to address the officer-involved shooting on Lee Avenue on Wednesday morning.

"We are committed to resolving the problem in our community, no doubt. The reality the leadership is not up for this challenge," said Rev. Tatum.