Man shoots self in leg during confrontation at Fort Worth convenience store, police say

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a man shot himself in the leg early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Fort Worth Police Gang Unit were doing surveillance on a convenience store on Bessie Street in the Historic Southside neighborhood when they saw a group of people about to fight.

Police approached the group in an attempt to stop the fight.

The victim, who had pulled out a gun, fired, shooting himself in the leg before running from the scene.

He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in a private vehicle to be treated.

The Gang Unit is investigating the case.