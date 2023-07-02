Police seek 2 suspects in Fort Worth fatal shooting

article

Fort Worth police are looking for two people in connection with the fatal shooting of a man overnight Saturday.

The shooting happened just after midnight, in the 100 block of N. Beach Street, near 1st Avenue, just south of Highway 121.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was rushed to a hospital, but he later died from his injuries. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police said they found that two people were involved in the shooting, and they ran away before officers arrived.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.