12 arrested in Texas, 6 kilos of cocaine seized in bust

A cocaine bust in West Texas ended with 12 people arrested and the seizure of six kilos of cocaine. During the operation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), six locations were searched. During the search, cocaine, $55,000 in cash and five guns were found. The DEA Dallas Field Office is part of OCDETF.

The 12 people arrested are named in a 17-count indictment. If convicted, some face potential life sentences in federal prison.

Below are the names of those arrested and their initial charges associated with this case.

Esteban Renee Garcia, 36, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, distribution of cocaine, attempted distribution of cocaine, and unlawful use of a communications facility.

Rodrick Deone Hall, 48, aka "Dirty," is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, distribution of cocaine base, attempted distribution of cocaine, and unlawful use of a communications facility.

Leticia Chavez, 58, charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine

Shannon Sainz, 28, charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and unlawful use of a communications facility

Janie Reyna, 40, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, attempted distribution of cocaine, and unlawful use of a communications facility.

Anthony "AV" DeLeon, 45, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, attempted distribution of cocaine, and unlawful use of a communications facility.

Isaac "Ike" Rodriguez, 43, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, attempted distribution of cocaine, and unlawful use of a communications facility.

Anthony McIntire, aka "Ace," 29, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, distribution of cocaine, attempted distribution of cocaine, and unlawful use of a communications facility.

Roland Vasquez Gomez, 48, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, attempted distribution of cocaine, and unlawful use of a communications facility.

Rodrick Lamont Bibbs, 39, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

Michael Tijerina, 59, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine.

Miguel Ramirez-Pedroza, 45, was arrested and charged via criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. (His initial appearance in federal court will be scheduled at a later date.)

OCEDTF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States.