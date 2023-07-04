Fort Worth shootout sends 3 to hospital, police say

3 people were injured after a fight led to a shootout in Fort Worth on Monday night.

Police were called to a home on Christine Avenue just after 10 p.m. after residents in the area heard gunshots.

Officers found one person who was shot in the back, one who was shot in the head and one who was hit in the thigh.

All three victims were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment.

The injuries are believed to not be life-threatening.

Investigators say there was a large gathering at the home and a fight broke out.

At least two people pulled out guns and began shooting, according to police.

Fort Worth Police did not say if any arrests have been made.