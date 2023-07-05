Man tells police he was hit by gunshot while watching fireworks in Fort Worth

A man was shot in the stomach while watching fireworks in Fort Worth on Tuesday night.

The man drove himself to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment.

He told officers that he was watching fireworks at Martin Street and Miller Avenue in southeast Fort Worth when he started hearing gunfire.

He later found out that he was hit on his left side, but police said the victim was "being elusive about the details surrounding the incident."

Featured article

Fort Worth Police's Gun Violence Unit is investigating the shooting.