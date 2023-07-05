Man shot during attempted robbery on West 7th Street in Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man during an attempted robbery on West 7th Street early Wednesday morning.

The man was taken to Harris Hospital in Downtown Fort Worth with a gunshot wound to the foot and other injuries from a physical assault.

He told officer that he was in a parking lot with his girlfriend on Bledsoe Street just after 1 a.m. when three people he didn't know started walking toward him.

The victim said two of the men pulled out guns and told him he was being robbed.

The suspect then fired his striking the victim in the right foot. Then all three suspects began to beat up the victim.

Featured article

He told police the suspects did not take anything from him and ran from the area.