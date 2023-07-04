Fort Worth's Como neighborhood residents say they won't let violence define it

Fort Worth's Como neighborhood, on the city's southwest side, was the site of the mass shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 others on Monday night.

Members of the community were back out on the streets to celebrate July 4 on Tuesday morning, and they say they refuse to let violence define their neighborhood.

Families lined up on Horne Street for the annual Como Neighborhood parade.

"My favorite part is when I see the cheerleaders come by the parade," said Nevaeh Nicole Breaux.

The parade took place just hours after the shooting happened a few blocks away.

"When I got home I started getting phone calls about stuff and start seeing people looking for their family, but at the end of the day it's not going to stop me from coming here to see the parade," said one parade-goer.

Prydetta Chambliss and her son were at ComoFest on Monday night. Gunfire broke out less than two hours after the event was scheduled to end.

Chambliss and other longtime Como residents refuse to let the tragedy ruin the tight-knit community's Fourth of July festivities.

"What happened last night was unfortunate and our prayers go out to those families, but we're here today to celebrate and be united as one. Pray that everything remains peaceful today," said Chambliss.

The parade on Tuesday morning went off without a hitch, although the violence that penetrated the neighborhood during what was supposed to be a festive occasion, was hard to ignore.

"The devil has sneaked into this area and started getting people shooting. Last night was a bad shooting," said Barbara Moss.

Carolyn Ford was attending her first Como Neighborhood Independence Day Parade this morning.

"My daughter was concerned, but I told her it's the same God. You can get shot in your own house doing nothing but minding your own business," she said.

Among the participants in the parade was Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.

He didn't talk to FOX 4 about the shooting, but expressed his support for the community in passing.

"This is what Como is about. One love, one community. This is Como," Noakes said.

Parade-goers we spoke to agreed.

"God wants us to celebrate and we worship him and praise him, thank you," said Moss.

Moss has been coming to the Como neighborhood parade for 40 years. She didn't hesitate to come out to day, but asked that residents continue to watch and pray for one another.

