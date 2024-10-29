North Texas kidnapping, murder linked to Venezuelan gang: Children rescued

The Brief Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a North Texas man, police said. The suspects, alleged members of a Venezuelan gang, reportedly kidnapped the victim and two children believed to be related to him, then killed the victim and abandoned the children along a North Texas highway. A fourth suspect remains at large.



Three suspects in the alleged kidnapping and murder of a North Texas man have been arrested, according to Farmers Branch police.

On August 24, 2024, Farmers Branch police responded to a report of a body found on Valley View Lane in Irving.

The body was identified as 33-year-old Nilzult Petit, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Officers also discovered that two young children, believed to be related to Petit, were found wandering along I-35E in Lewisville.

Investigators later learned that four Venezuelan gang members had allegedly kidnapped Petit and the two children, taking them to an apartment in Farmers Branch.

According to police, the suspects fatally shot Petit and then drove the children to a service road along I-35, where they were left unharmed.

Three of the four suspects have been apprehended and charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. They are identified as 38-year-old Ehiker Alexander Morales Mendoza, 25-year-old Carlos Luis Zambrano Bolivar, and 22-year-old Jhonata Nahin Toro Gonzalez.

A fourth suspect, 29-year-old Jhonny Jesus Martinez Serrano, remains at large.

The investigation revealed that Petit was allegedly working with the suspects in an ATM theft scheme. After failing to pay them as agreed, the men reportedly abducted Petit and the two children from his apartment.

Two of the suspects, Bolivar and Gonzalez, were arrested by ICE in Aurora, Colorado, while Mendoza was found and arrested in New Mexico with the assistance of Homeland Security and Department of Homeland Security officials.

Officials have confirmed that Petit and the suspects were associated with the Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua, though detectives believe this particular crime was unrelated to gang activities.

Tren de Aragua, a Venezueln gang involved in organized crime, has been linked to several criminal activities in North Texas and across the country.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Farmers Branch Police Department at (972) 919-1406 or pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.