Fort Worth man accused of murdering apartment maintenance worker

A man who neighbors say was about to be evicted from his Fort Worth apartment is now behind bars for fatally shooting a maintenance worker at the complex.

The shooting happened Friday night at The Marq on West 7th apartments, located in the 700 block of Arch Adams Lane.

Fort Worth police said 29-year-old Devin Smith went into the apartment complex’s main office because of paperwork left on his door.

He reportedly became combative so the female employee who was working in the main office contacted Carlos Aybar for help.

Family members told FOX 4 Aybar was a maintenance worker at the complex. He stepped in to protect his coworker and asked Smith to leave.

That’s when police said Smith shot and killed Aybar, a 30-year-old father of one.

Officers arrested Smith inside his apartment a short time later.

He was charged with murder and remains jailed with a bond set at $150,000.