Family of maintenance worker killed in Fort Worth apartment shooting asks for justice, considers legal action

The family of a murdered maintenance worker says it’s considering legal action against the Fort Worth apartment complex where he was killed.

Carlos Aybar was shot last week. Police say he had tried to diffuse a heated argument in the main office between Devin Smith and a woman who worked in the front office when Aybar was shot.

Aybar’s mother, who is in North Texas from the Dominican Republic, along with his aunt and his son’s mother expressed their sorrow and frustration.

Last Friday, Aybar went to the office to assist with a confrontation between a tenant and an office worker. Police say that tenant, Devin Smith, had just received paperwork from the complex that was left on his door.

Investigators say when Aybar arrived and intervened, Smith shot him several times and killed him.

The family along with their attorney say the horrific incident should never have happened.

"Carlos is no longer among us," said his aunt, Rebeca Canelon-Diaz. "A victim of a heinous senseless act of violence at his workplace. Here! That could’ve been prevented."

"Carlos, he really was a hero. And not even because of this. It’s because he was always there for everyone," said his mother, Gabriela Perdomo. "And no matter if you had an issue with you, he would just say ‘I gotcha.’ That’s Carlos, and he was such a good person. He did not deserve to die this way."

The family is exploring legal action against the apartment complex, The Marq. Their attorney says there is evidence that several residents had previously complained about smith’s behavior and filed police reports involving him.

Meantime, Smith remains behind bars charged with murder. His first court appearance is set for May 1.