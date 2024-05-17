Irving 16-year-old killed in North Richland Hills hit-and-run

article

Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit and killed a 16-year-old before driving off.

North Richland Hills police were called to Airport Freeway near Precinct Line Road on Thursday for a pedestrian that was hit by a car shortly before 9 p.m.

The victim, 16-year-old Luis Luna, was taken to Cooks Hospital where he died.

Luna lives in Irving, according to documents.

North Richland Hills police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.