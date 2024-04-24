Fort Worth police increase patrols at the Stockyards

Police in Fort Worth are stepping up patrols at one of the most popular tourist attractions in the state.

There will be an increased presence at the Fort Worth Stockyards to deter crime and to also assist anyone in need.

On Wednesday, the Fort Worth Police Department’s northwest division officially began increased officer patrols there.

"They’re actually more flexible when it comes to maneuvering in and out of calls," explained Gezim Pollozani with the Fort Worth Police Department.

The increased presence will include patrol vehicles and officers on foot.

The Stockyards officer team is spearheading a summer, crimefighting initiative.

"We’re looking for everything. We’re looking for crimes. We’re looking to assist people," Pollozani said. "Overwhelming response from people here in the stockyards visiting and local business owners, they’re appreciative of us stepping up our patrols and actually being more visible."

Featured article

The reviews from businesses are positive.

"We’re a small company, family-owned," said Dustin Foster with Western Legacy Store. "We love it. It makes our tourists feel more at home, at ease because they are traveling."

"As tourists, you always feel a little bit out of your comfort zone," said James Murray, who is visiting from the UK. "So it’s nice and reassuring when you see an officer."

The stepped-up patrols mainly focus on things during the busiest times: Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.