Fort Worth police adding specialized team to patrol Stockyards

Fort Worth police are looking to improve safety in and around the Stockyards.

A new specialized team will be dedicated to patrols and responding to calls for service in the area.

The team will operate from Wednesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.

The team will use a combination of bicycles and marked patrol vehicles to have a consistent police presence in the area.

Fort Worth PD says it is part of a summer crime-fighting initiative.