Former Cantina Cadillac Bar building in the Fort Worth Stockyards catches fire

Video from the Fort Worth Stockyards on Saturday night shows flames engulfing the building that used to be home to the Cantina Cadillac Bar.

Fort Worth Fire was called to the area of Exchange and Ellis Avenues at about 8:15 p.m.

Firefighters battled the flames for two hours before it was declared under control.

The fire department said a broken gas line in the area made it difficult to contain.

They also say dealing with traffic in the area and crowded parking lots made it tough to get fire trucks where they were needed.

Overall, 15 engines, 7 aerial ladders, 5 chiefs were called to the area for the three-alarm fire.

River Oaks Fire Department, Saginaw Fire, Sansom Park Fire Department and City of Lake Worth Fire Department helped battle the flames.

Fort Worth Fire said the flames were contained to the Cantina Cadillac and that they were able to prevent any significant damage to other historic buildings nearby.

Cantina Cadillac had closed, but the building is more than a century old.

The fire department says there were no injuries in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.