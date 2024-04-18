Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth shooting: Woman injured in drive-by at apartment complex

By
Published  April 18, 2024 9:17am CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a drive-by shooting at an apartment early Thursday morning.

Police were called to The Campbell Apartments on Shepard Oaks Circle shortly before 1 a.m.

Officers say one woman was hit in the shin.

The woman was standing with a group in the parking when she heard the gunshots, according to police.

Featured

Dallas shooting: Woman killed, 8 injured after South Dallas party
article

Dallas shooting: Woman killed, 8 injured after South Dallas party

Seven women and two men were taken to local hospitals, according to Dallas police. One of the women, 21-year-old Coriesha Bradford, died.

The suspect then drove off and is not in custody at this time.

Police say the woman is expected to survive her injuries.