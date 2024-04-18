Fort Worth shooting: Woman injured in drive-by at apartment complex

Fort Worth police are investigating a drive-by shooting at an apartment early Thursday morning.

Police were called to The Campbell Apartments on Shepard Oaks Circle shortly before 1 a.m.

Officers say one woman was hit in the shin.

The woman was standing with a group in the parking when she heard the gunshots, according to police.

The suspect then drove off and is not in custody at this time.

Police say the woman is expected to survive her injuries.