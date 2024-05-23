Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth shooting: 5 arrested in drive-by that injured 6

By
Published  May 23, 2024 8:38pm CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Child injured in Fort Worth drive-by out of hospital

3-year-old Me'Chelle Kinney, was released from the hospital on Thursday morning after spending 16 days in the hospital. Six people were injured in the drive-by earlier this month.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say 5 suspects have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex earlier this month.

6 people were injured in the shooting at the Miramar Apartments on Las Vegas Trail.

The victims’ ages ranged from 3 years old to 19 years old. 

Image 1 of 3

Allan Gilbert

The five suspects were taken into custody in cities across the Metroplex, including Fort Worth, Bedford, DeSoto and Dallas.

  • Jamal Piper, 17
  • Hayden Bates-Vellmure, 18
  • Jordan Elijah Jackson, 20
  • Allan Gilbert, 18
  • Patrick Biscoe, 19

Each suspect has been charged with counts of aggravated assault causing seriously bodily injury and one count of deadly conduct for discharging a firearm at a habitation.

Fort Worth police say they believe the target of the shooting was an individual who resided near the apartment complex and one of the shooting suspects.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video shows boy dodging bullets during FW shooting

RAW: Video from inside an apartment shows a boy dodging bullets. You can see the boy on the couch directly in front of a window when bullets come flying into the apartment.

Video from inside one of the apartments hit by stray bullets showed a 9-year-old boy hiding from the gunfire.

 Surveillance video of the shooting showed a red Kia pulling up to the apartment complex before opening fire.

Kids playing outside hurt in drive-by mass shooting

The parents of two children wounded in last week's drive-by shooting say they no longer feel safe in their West Fort Worth apartment. A total of six people ranging in age from 3 to 19 were injured and no arrests have been made.

Fort Worth police say detectives used surveillance video and witness testimony to identify the suspects.

FWPD believes all suspects involved in the case are now under arrest.