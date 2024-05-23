Fort Worth shooting: 5 arrested in drive-by that injured 6

Fort Worth police say 5 suspects have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex earlier this month.

6 people were injured in the shooting at the Miramar Apartments on Las Vegas Trail.

The victims’ ages ranged from 3 years old to 19 years old.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Allan Gilbert

The five suspects were taken into custody in cities across the Metroplex, including Fort Worth, Bedford, DeSoto and Dallas.

Jamal Piper, 17

Hayden Bates-Vellmure, 18

Jordan Elijah Jackson, 20

Allan Gilbert, 18

Patrick Biscoe, 19

Each suspect has been charged with counts of aggravated assault causing seriously bodily injury and one count of deadly conduct for discharging a firearm at a habitation.

Fort Worth police say they believe the target of the shooting was an individual who resided near the apartment complex and one of the shooting suspects.

Video from inside one of the apartments hit by stray bullets showed a 9-year-old boy hiding from the gunfire.

Surveillance video of the shooting showed a red Kia pulling up to the apartment complex before opening fire.

Fort Worth police say detectives used surveillance video and witness testimony to identify the suspects.

FWPD believes all suspects involved in the case are now under arrest.