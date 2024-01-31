Video shows moments before Fort Worth crash involving school bus that killed motorcyclist

Surveillance video is shedding more light into a crash between a school bus and a motorcycle that killed the motorcyclist.

This happened Tuesday morning along Beach Street in Fort Worth.

Surveillance footage shows the bus making a left turn, then it shows the motorcycle, driven by 36-year-old Travis Waters, crashing into the bus.

Fort Worth police said they are investigating the cause of the crash and all of the possible factors.

Waters was out getting breakfast tacos, according to his family.

Shane Pierson now misses his riding partner and best friend.

"Empty, empty spot in my days now, I guess," Pierson said.

Tuesday morning, Waters was on the back of his Harley, headed down Beach Street, when he crashed into a Fort Worth ISD school bus.

Waters died on scene.

"I wish I could talk to him one more time and ask him what happened," Pierson said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the crash.

The school bus, carrying middle school children, was seen headed south on Beach Street, preparing to make a left hand turn at King Oaks Lane.

As the bus made the turn, suddenly, the motorcycle slammed into the back right of the bus.

The Harley burst into flames.

No one on the bus was injured.

Police said they’re still investigating the crash.

"I know it’s not easy for people in cars to see motorcycles coming," Pierson said. "I understand that too. I understand, but it could’ve been both parties."

The video is difficult to watch for friends and family.

Waters leaves behind a wife and six children.

"This is how much Travis was loved," Waters’ father, Michael Waters sr., said. "Travis was my life. If he hadn’t been persistent and my great grandkids helped come up for a room for me, I don’t know where I would be right now.

No charges have been filed in this case.

The bus was headed to Riverside Middle School, just a mile away from the crash.

All of the children on board made it to school safely.