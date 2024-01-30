1 dead in Fort Worth crash between motorcycle and school bus

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in Fort Worth at N Beach St. and King Oaks Lane.

MedStar tells FOX 4 the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple children were checked out by crews, but all on the bus are said to be okay.

Beach Street is closed south of SH-121 near King Oak Lane.

Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.