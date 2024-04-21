Fort Worth police arrest 3 suspects in armed robbery

Fort Worth police say they arrested three suspects in a robbery on Saturday.

Three male suspects stole a phone and cash at gunpoint from a person at the McDonald's on Western Center Boulevard, according to police.

Haltom City police spotted men matching the description of the suspects at the Fort Worth-Haltom City border.

When officers attempted to confront the suspects, two of the three fled the scene.

Air-1, K9 units and officers from both Haltom City and Fort Worth worked to locate the suspects and take them into custody.

Featured article

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.

Fort Worth police say the incident is under investigation.