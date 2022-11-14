Fort Worth police officer fired for lying about work at security job

A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after lying about how much work he was putting in at an off-duty security job.

Officer Eddie Tellez submitted an invoice for the job claiming he worked almost five hours.

Security camera footage showed Tellez only spending approximately 20 minutes on the job.

Fort Worth PD fires officer accused of domestic violence

When the employer disputed the hours listed on the invoice Tellez told the off-duty job coordinator that he worked around 4 hours, but had to leave because of a family emergency.

During the course of the investigation by the Fort Worth Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit Tellez admitted to being dishonest, leaving after 20 minutes and that he did not have a family emergency.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes then fired Tellez.

Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community," the police department said in a statement.

Officer Tellez worked for Fort Worth Police for five years and was a member of the Patrol Bureau.