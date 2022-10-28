Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job

The Fort Worth Police Department fired a police lieutenant after he was caught drinking on the job in May.

Police say a department employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit that Lieutenant Richard Perez consumed alcohol while on-duty.

An Internal Affairs investigation found alcoholic beverages in Perez's assigned work space. Perez drove a city vehicle after consuming the alcohol, according to the investigation.

Perez was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the investigation.

Fort Worth police chief Neil Noakes fired Perez for violating multiple department policies.

Perez had worked for the Fort Worth Police Department for 15 years. The department says he served in a position where he did not wear a police uniform, and did not participate in police investigations or respond to calls for service.