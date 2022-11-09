Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth PD fires officer accused of domestic violence

By
Published 
Fort Worth Police Department
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police fired an officer who was under investigation for domestic violence.

Cpl. Mark Force was arrested in May and charged with the assault of a family member.

RELATED STORIES

Force had been on restricted duty during an internal investigation.

He served with the Fort Worth Police Department for eight years and worked with the department’s crisis intervention team before his arrest.